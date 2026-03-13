PM Modi launches Rs 526-Crore waterways projects, inaugurates Pandu Port elevated corridor in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 13, inaugurated a series of key inland waterways infrastructure projects in Assam aimed at strengthening connectivity, boosting cruise tourism and expanding logistics capacity along the Brahmaputra River.

At a programme held in Guwahati, the prime minister dedicated to the nation an elevated road corridor connecting Pandu Port to National Highway-27 and launched additional projects including cruise terminals and a maritime skill development centre. The projects, implemented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, represent a combined investment of Rs 526 crore.

The Rs 180-crore elevated road corridor at Pandu Port is designed to bridge the last-mile connectivity gap between the river port and the national highway network. By bypassing urban congestion in Guwahati, the corridor is expected to improve cargo movement, enhance operational efficiency and reduce logistics costs.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for modern cruise terminals at Biswanath Ghat and Neamati on National Waterway-2 along the Brahmaputra, with a combined investment of Rs 158 crore. The terminals are expected to strengthen river cruise tourism and provide improved passenger amenities for visitors travelling along the Brahmaputra corridor.

In addition, the prime minister performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh with an investment of Rs 188 crore. The centre will serve as a maritime skill development hub and is expected to train more than 5,000 students annually in inland navigation, vessel operations and maritime logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said Assam is emerging as a model for the development of the Northeast, often referred to as “Ashtalakshmi.”

“Assam is today becoming a model for the new future of our Northeast. The progress here is giving new momentum to the entire region,” the prime minister said.

He added that expanding waterways and cruise infrastructure on the Brahmaputra would open new opportunities for tourism, employment and local businesses. According to him, the growth of cruise tourism would benefit local youth, artisans, boat operators, traders and people associated with the hospitality sector.

The programme was attended by Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal, among other dignitaries.

Sonowal said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to transforming the Northeast through modern infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. He added that the Brahmaputra is increasingly becoming a major economic corridor that can drive trade, tourism and livelihood opportunities in the region.

Together, the four projects are expected to boost trade, tourism, skilling and employment generation while strengthening regional and global connectivity through National Waterway-2 along the Brahmaputra.