In a major boost to the industrial sector of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 virtually laid the foundation for Assam’s biggest ever semiconductor unit in Morigaon.

The project worth Rs 27,000 crore has been initiated under the Assam Semiconductor Policy 2023 to Tata Group's Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT).

The new state-of-the-art greenfield project will generate an estimated 30,000 new jobs, giving a huge boost to employment opportunities in the region.

This unit is poised to become a technological powerhouse with indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, encompassing flip chip and ISIP technologies.

The facility's impressive daily production capacity of 48 million units will cater to a diverse array of sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. Beyond its technological significance, the Assam-based unit promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the region.

Emphasis is given on the 3 key platforms technologies which will be used in the facility- wire bond, flip chip and integrated systems packaging(ISP). These will assemble and test semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, AI and other key segments. The first phase of the unit is expected to be operational by the year 2025.

This decision marks a pivotal step in fostering growth and investment within the semiconductor sector in the region, which was once known for being the hotbed of insurgency.

Also read: Union Cabinet approves setting up of up semiconductor unit in Assam