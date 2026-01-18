PM Modi lays foundation stone for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor to protect wildlife, boost connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18, performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project in Assam, a landmark infrastructure initiative aimed at ensuring safe wildlife movement and improving regional connectivity.

The 86-km project is an environmentally conscious national highway initiative featuring a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and the widening of 30 km of the existing NH-715 (formerly NH-37) from two to four lanes. The project aims to safeguard the park’s rich biodiversity while enhancing road safety and boosting ecotourism.

Officials said the Rs 6,957-crore project will reduce accidents on NH-37 and improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam. It includes four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-37 and approximately 34.45 km of elevated corridor, with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

Designed in compliance with Supreme Court directions and the recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the project also provides dedicated areas underneath the elevated corridor to allow safe animal crossings from the park to the Karbi Anglong Hills, particularly during the flood season.

The flagship infrastructure project will be implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with construction expected to be completed in 36 months. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had earlier approved the four-laning of the 86.675-km stretch and the 34.5-km elevated corridor.

“Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Replying to the post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the elevated corridor a landmark step for wildlife protection while simultaneously strengthening connectivity in the region.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is globally renowned for its biodiversity. It is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, along with significant populations of tigers, elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer, spread across the Brahmaputra floodplains with extensive grasslands, forests, and wetlands.