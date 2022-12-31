Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 31 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on April 14-15 during the Rongali Bihu festivities. The Chief Minister said this after his meeting with the PM in New Delhi.

This year's last meeting of Assam Cabinet was held on December 31 in New Delhi where the Government took some important decisions including merger of new districts with original undivided districts, transfer of areas from one district to another and ensuring remuneration for e-District project staff.

On the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with existing districts, Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Tamulpur district will be merged with Baksa, and Bajali district is being merged with Barpeta district.

This has been done in accordance with the Election Commission's order on delimitation, mandating that Assam government makes no changes in any districts or administrative units from January 1, 2023, as the state will begin its delimitation process.

Government said police and judicial operations will continue in these districts, and all other district offices that have been created during this period will continue so that no officials or employees face any difficulty.