Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi criticized the central government on Saturday, accusing it of not being serious about resolving Assam's perennial flood and erosion issues.

Speaking out against what he termed as insensitivity, the two-term Lok Sabha MP condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent characterization of Assam's flood situation as merely "flood-like."

"Flooding devastates Assam annually, affecting nearly 40 per cent of our land. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never visited Assam during these crises, which reflects their lack of genuine concern. They only show up during elections, making grand promises," Bordoloi alleged.

He emphasized the need for concrete action and a sincere commitment from the central government to address the longstanding challenges faced by Assam due to floods and erosion.

Bordoloi's remarks come amidst ongoing frustrations among Assam's residents and leaders over the recurring nature of floods and the insufficient support from the central government in mitigating these disasters.

The Congress MP urged the central government to prioritize comprehensive flood management strategies and provide substantial assistance to the state to protect lives and livelihoods affected by floods every year.

Efforts to reach representatives of the central government for comment on Bordoloi's statements were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.



Inputs from PTI.