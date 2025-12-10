PM Modi pay tribute to Assam Movement martyrs on Swahid Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement on Swahid Diwas, recalling their sacrifices and reiterating the Union Government’s commitment to realising their vision for the State.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on Swahid Diwas, we recall the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement. The Movement will always have a prime place in our history. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam's culture and the all-round progress of the state.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma endorsed the sentiment, emphasising that the sacrifices made by the martyrs remain central to the State’s development trajectory.

“Rightly said, Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji! The legacy of the Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement continues to be our guiding beacon. With your guidance, we remain committed to ensuring the holistic development of Assam, just as they had envisioned,” the Chief Minister stated.

Speaking about the dark chapter in Assam's history, Sarma revealed that 860 youths and citizens were killed by the brutal forces of the government in power at that time.

"All we know is that at that point of time Congress ruled, and during that period 860 youngsters were killed merely for demanding a safe Assam, merely for protesting against illegal infiltration, merely for asking our own rights to live," the chief minister said.