Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the first methanol consignment from Assam Petrochemical Plant to Bangladesh on Monday, a step towards establishing Assam as a major petrochemical exporter.

PM Modi replied to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where he said that the major industrial development would boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast India.

"This will boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast," tweeted PM Modi.

We are one step closer to establish Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.



Today, we flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, which was inaugurated by Hon PM in April '23



📍Namrup@Rameswar_Teli @BimalBorah119 @tarangagogoi pic.twitter.com/9n6enRjuWR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2023

On July 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially off the first methanol shipment to Bangladesh from the Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup, in what is seen as a significant step towards establishing Assam as a major petrochemical exporter.

CM Sarma also lay the groundwork for the construction of the Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali roads, which would enable the flow of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilisers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited, and Namrup Thermal Plant.

On the occasion, CM Sarma stated that the Prime Minister inaugurated APL's 500 TPD facility on April 14, 2023, adding that the factory has begun manufacturing methanol.