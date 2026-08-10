PM Modi praises Lovlina Borgohain for raising issue over incorrect India map in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Olympic medallist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to the display of an incorrect map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games, describing her action as an expression of strong national sentiment.

Modi made the remarks while interacting with India’s Commonwealth Games medal winners at his residence. During the interaction, Lovlina recalled the incident and also spoke about India’s strong showing in boxing at the Glasgow Games.

In a video shared on the Prime Minister’s official YouTube channel on Monday, Modi asked Lovlina about the incident and whether she had confronted the restaurant authorities over the map.

Lovlina said the incident occurred on the final day of the competition, when the Indian contingent was celebrating a highly successful campaign. She said that despite the celebratory atmosphere, she was uncomfortable after noticing the incorrect map and decided to raise the issue with the restaurant staff.

“Our performance had been excellent, and it was the final day. Many athletes had won medals, and there were a lot of Indians around. Still, I felt uncomfortable seeing that map, so I firmly raised the issue and requested them to correct it. They agreed, and the situation has been fixed now,” Lovlina said.

Praising her decision to intervene, Modi said the episode demonstrated that an athlete’s connection with the country extends beyond sporting achievements.

He said that Lovlina’s decision to raise the issue amid the celebrations showed that her sense of attachment to the country remained strong even away from the sporting arena. Modi also said her video would be remembered for highlighting the sentiment.

The Prime Minister also praised the performance of Indian boxers at the Commonwealth Games, saying their consistent performances had strengthened India’s standing in international boxing.

Lovlina agreed, saying Indian boxers had developed a strong reputation among competitors following a series of successful performances. She attributed the improvement to sustained exposure, preparation and institutional support.

“Many emerging athletes have come through the Khelo India programme, which is transforming sports across disciplines,” she said, highlighting the role of the initiative in identifying and developing young sporting talent.

India produced its best-ever boxing performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, topping the boxing medal table with seven gold and three silver medals. The 10-medal haul surpassed the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England and Canada.

Overall, India finished its Glasgow campaign with 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals, and secured fourth position in the final standings.

The 11-day Commonwealth Games in Glasgow concluded with Scotland handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India. Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the centenary edition of the multi-sport event in 2030.