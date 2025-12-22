PM Modi presented distorted version of history during his Assam visit: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on December 22 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of presenting a distorted version of Indian history during his recent two-day visit to the state, and criticised him for not paying tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi said that while the Prime Minister addressed several public gatherings in Assam, his speeches largely focused on attacking the Congress party and advancing what he termed a misleading historical narrative.

The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s claim that a conspiracy had been hatched before Independence to make Assam a part of East Pakistan, allegedly with the Congress being complicit, and that it was Gopinath Bordoloi who opposed the move and safeguarded Assam’s identity.

Terming the Prime Minister’s conduct “deeply unfortunate,” Gogoi alleged that Modi ignored the pain and grief of the Assamese people by failing to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg. He said the Prime Minister neither met the bereaved family nor offered condolences to the singer’s lakhs of fans across the state, giving the impression that public emotions were invisible to him.



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Gogoi further alleged that the Prime Minister appeared more engrossed in “lights, camera and choreographed ceremonies,” reducing people to mere spectators rather than acknowledging their emotions. Drawing a parallel with Manipur, he claimed that youths there felt like “props in a drama” during Modi’s visit to the violence-hit state.

In contrast, Gogoi highlighted the actions of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that Gandhi paid tribute to Zubeen Garg at Zubeen Khetra, met the grieving family and demanded justice. He also noted that Gandhi visited Manipur twice and interacted with survivors of the violence.

“As far as the Northeast is concerned, Rahul Gandhi gets it,” Gogoi said, adding that the region is neither a slogan nor a laboratory. He asserted that the Northeast deserves respect and will support only those who honour its culture, traditions and sacrifices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Assam over the weekend, during which he addressed multiple public programmes across the state.