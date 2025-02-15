Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 15, reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the Bodo community and addressing their aspirations. He emphasized that both the Centre and the Assam government would continue their efforts with renewed vigor.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated: “The NDA governments at the Centre and in Assam have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfill their aspirations. These efforts will continue with even greater vigor. I fondly recall my visit to Kokrajhar, where I experienced the vibrant Bodo culture.”

His remarks come ahead of a historic one-day Assembly session scheduled to be held in Kokrajhar on February 17, a landmark moment for the region that was once at the center of the Bodoland agitation.

Announcing this milestone, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “On February 17, Assam will witness a historic moment as Kokrajhar, once a hub of the Bodoland agitation, hosts a special one-day Assembly session. A key agenda will be strengthening the administration of Sixth Schedule areas, with the Governor’s Address as a major highlight.”

CM Sarma credited Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this initiative, calling it one of the most significant moments of his tenure as Chief Minister.