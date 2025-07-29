PM Modi remembers Lachit Barphukan in Parliament, Himanta calls it historic

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed deep pride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Parliament, calling it a historic moment for Assam.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma wrote, "It is a matter of great pride for Assam that for the first time in the temple of democracy, India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji recalled the valour of Lachit Barphukan along with that of other stalwarts of Maa Bharti."



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He praised Modi as the first Prime Minister to make consistent efforts to bring national attention to the legendary warrior's legacy. From celebrating Lachit’s 400th birth anniversary on a national scale, reorienting school curricula to include his life, to unveiling a towering statue in his honour, Sarma said Modi had become one of Assam’s “great cultural ambassadors.”

The Chief Minister said such recognition was long overdue and reaffirmed Assam’s glorious history and its heroes' contributions to the nation.