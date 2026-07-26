PM Modi reviews Assam floods with Sarbananda Sonowal; 'stands shoulder-to-shoulder' with state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 spoke to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to review the flood situation in Assam, a day after the former chief minister visited relief camps and flood-hit areas in Dibrugarh to assess the ongoing relief efforts.

The call marked the Prime Minister's second intervention in two days over the flood crisis. On Saturday, Modi had spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured the state government of all possible assistance in tackling the disaster.

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said the flood situation in Assam remains "very serious" and that the Prime Minister has been closely monitoring developments since the beginning of the crisis.

He said Modi had already spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and had been regularly seeking updates on the evolving situation. According to Sonowal, the Centre has been fully engaged in supporting the state government from the outset, with both governments working together on rescue operations and the distribution of relief materials.

"The Prime Minister called me this morning and inquired about the situation. I explained the details of what I personally saw yesterday," Sonowal said, adding that Modi had asked him to convey a message to the people of Assam: "Tell the people of Assam that we stand with them and are ready to provide any assistance."

He said the Centre and the state government would continue to work jointly to address the crisis and take "whatever steps are necessary". Sonowal also said that, following the Prime Minister's directions, a high-level inter-ministerial team had arrived in Assam and would interact with affected residents while assessing the extent of the damage.

Earlier, in a post on X, Sonowal said he was in Dibrugarh "visiting the affected areas, assessing the ground situation and standing with our affected brothers and sisters".

He added that Prime Minister Modi has "always held Assam close to his heart" and reiterated that the Centre stands committed to relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"The Modi Government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Assam" and has assured all necessary support for relief and rehabilitation, Sonowal said, thanking the Prime Minister for his "constant concern and unwavering support".

Meanwhile, the flood situation showed signs of improvement on Sunday as water levels receded across several affected areas that did not receive overnight rainfall. Despite the easing conditions, more than 6.5 lakh people continue to be affected across six districts.

The floods have claimed 66 lives in Assam so far this year, according to the latest official figures.

Separately, when asked about Opposition demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sonowal defended his Cabinet colleague, saying Pradhan had taken several important initiatives for the welfare of students and introduced significant reforms during his tenure.

He also referred to Pradhan's recent remarks, saying the minister had described the issue as "a significant step against all the forces that are working against our country" and asserted that such forces "should not be given a chance under any circumstances". Sonowal added that Pradhan has served the country with dedication throughout his political career.