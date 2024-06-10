Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the NDA Government for its unwavering dedication to farmers' welfare. Following the recent election, the government's initial action was to approve the release of funds under the PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme, reinforcing its commitment to the agricultural sector.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that over 16 lakh farmers from Assam have already benefited from the previous instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. "The first file signed by the Prime Minister in his new term pertains to the release of PM Kisan Nidhi instalments, showcasing the government's focus on empowering our farmers," Sarma stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to PMO officials after assuming office for the third time, emphasized the government's dedication to farmers. "Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come," Modi affirmed.

Reflecting on the role of the Prime Minister's Office, Modi remarked, "Ten years ago, the PMO was seen as a major power centre. I was not born for power and do not seek it. Our aim since 2014 has been to transform the PMO into a catalytic agent for change. The PMO should be the people's PMO, not Modi's PMO."

The Prime Minister reiterated his dedication to the welfare of India’s 140 crore citizens, describing them as his foremost priority. "There is no one in my heart other than 140 crore Indians. They are not just people but a form of the almighty. When I take any decision in the government, I believe that with this, I have worshipped the 140 crore countrymen," Modi expressed.

This initial action under the PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme underscores the government's ongoing commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

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