A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping the microphone at a scheduled rally in the Abu Rod area of Rajasthan's Sirohi is going viral on social media.

"I got late in reaching. It is already 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules. I apologise before you. But I promise that I will come here again and repay your love with interest,"

PM Modi said this is the viral video, ending his brief speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

PM Modi then bowed down on the stage and there were announcements made on the microphone welcoming him.

The video went viral with BJP leaders and social media users praising PM Modi for his respect for loudspeaker rules.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "This act is INSPIRING, leaves us SPEECHLESS and is a LESSON for us all. At Abu Road in Rajasthan, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji did not address people since it would amount to violation of a rule that doesn't allow use of loudspeaker post 10 pm. We Bow Down to You Hon PM."

This act is INSPIRING, leaves us SPEECHLESS and is a LESSON for us all.



At Abu Road in Rajasthan, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji did not address people since it would amount to violation of a rule that doesn't allow use of loudspeaker post 10 pm.



We Bow Down to You Hon PM. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nPVU2wZ1p5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 1, 2022

On the other hand, BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and added that PM Modi was also fasting for Navratri on Friday.

"PM Modi decided against addressing the public meeting at Abu Road because it was well past the stipulated time. This was the 7th programme of the day. Earlier, he flagged and took a ride on Vande Bharat and Ahmedabad Metro, and prayed at Ambaji among others. He is 72 and fasting for Navratri," Malviya wrote.