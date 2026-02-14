PM Modi slams Congress for ‘neglecting’ northeast, calls region NDA’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 14, accused Congress of having “neglected” the Northeast during its decades in power, asserting that the BJP-led NDA government has placed the region at the centre of India’s growth story and considers it as “Ashtalakshmi” — a symbol of prosperity and strength.

Addressing a massive public rally during his first visit to Assam after the presentation of the Union Budget, the Prime Minister said the Northeast has emerged as a key priority for his government, with a renewed push for infrastructure, connectivity and economic self-reliance.

“A few days ago, the Union Budget was presented in Parliament. This is my first visit to the Northeast after the Budget. The Northeast, which was neglected by Congress for decades, is now our priority. For us, the Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi. We are devoted to its development and are working to make it economically independent,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the NDA government’s focus on strengthening infrastructure in Assam, stating that the region, once synonymous with poor connectivity, is witnessing unprecedented transformation.

“There was a time when mentioning the Northeast reminded people of inadequate infrastructure. Today, highways are being built here where not only vehicles run, but even aircraft can land. This is a matter of pride. This is the changing spirit of Assam,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, Modi alleged that the party had failed to uphold national values. “Congress refuses to even consider India as a nation. Those who do not show respect towards Mother India can never work for the welfare of the country,” he claimed.