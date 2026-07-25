PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, pledges all possible assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 25 spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the worsening flood situation in the state, seeking a detailed assessment of the extent of destruction, the ongoing relief operations, and the challenges faced by the administration in reaching affected areas.

Sharing details of the conversation on social media, Chief Minister Sarma said he briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being undertaken by the Assam government to manage the crisis and its efforts to ensure relief reaches every affected family. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the state's response to the flood emergency and the steps being taken to support displaced residents.

According to Sarma, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and damage to property caused by the floods. He assured the people of Assam that the disaster was being accorded the highest priority by the Union Government and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to extending every possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding efforts.

The Prime Minister's assurance comes as Assam continues to battle severe flooding, with the state government and disaster response agencies carrying out rescue and relief operations in affected districts. The Centre's support is expected to supplement ongoing efforts aimed at providing immediate assistance to flood-affected communities and facilitating long-term rehabilitation.