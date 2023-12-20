Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing significant concern over the dramatic behaviour shown by a TMC MP.

The Vice President's secretariat stated that PM Modi expressed great discomfort regarding the overt theatrics displayed in the parliamentary environment. Dhankhar conveyed this information through a post on X, stating that he received a call from PM Modi.

The Prime Minister expressed his distress over the dramatic actions of some MPs in the Parliament. He shared that he has been enduring such insults for over two decades, but was particularly disturbed that it could happen to a Constitutional office like that of the Vice President.

Dhankhar stated that he reassured the Prime Minister that the behaviour of a few would not deter him from performing his duty and upholding the Constitution. He asserted that no amount of insults would make him deviate from his path.

Also read : Assam: Karbi Anglong police seize morphine weighing 1.910 kg, two arrested