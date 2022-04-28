Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the benefits of a “double-engine” government (a term frequently used by the BJP leadership to refer to states where it is in power in addition to ruling at the Centre) on Thursday while referring to several peace initiatives being undertaken in the northeast.

The recent repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 23 districts in Assam and other parts of the region was a result of strengthening law and order, according to Modi, who lay the foundation for many healthcare and education-related projects in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Modi said in the states where there was a ‘double-engine’ government, work was being done with the spirit of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas”.

“With the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also,” he said while addressing an event, titled ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

“Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. The Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020,” he added.

Modi also laid the foundation of a veterinary college in Diphu, a degree college in West Karbi Anglong and agricultural college in Kolonga. He was accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.