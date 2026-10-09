PM Modi thanks Nagaon voters after BJP bypoll win, says mandate reflects faith in NDA’s governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 thanked voters following the BJP's victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam, saying the result reflected people's continued support for the BJP-NDA's governance agenda.

In a post on X, Modi expressed gratitude to voters for their continued support and congratulated the winning BJP candidates and party workers.

“The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and the Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA,” the Prime Minister said.

He also praised BJP workers for their efforts during the elections, while congratulating the All India NR Congress (AINRC), an NDA ally, on its victory in Thattanchavady in Puducherry.

Modi said the mandate would provide additional strength to the alliance as it continued working for public welfare and people's aspirations for a more prosperous future.

The BJP's Nagaon bypoll victory has drawn reactions from the party's state leadership, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia also attributing the outcome to the party's development agenda and the Prime Minister's leadership.