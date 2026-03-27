PM Modi to address Assam citizens via NaMo app on March 30 ahead of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the people of Assam through the NaMo App on Monday, March 30, at 1 PM, focusing on issues surrounding the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on March 27, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit said that the Prime Minister will directly engage with party workers as well as the general public through the digital platform.

“With a resolute focus on the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the state BJP stands poised to captivate public attention through the dynamic and visionary outreach of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the statement said.

The virtual interaction is expected to serve as a key outreach initiative by the BJP, aiming to mobilize grassroots support and connect with voters across the state ahead of the polls.