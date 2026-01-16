PM Modi to Assam on January 17–18, flag off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18, during which he will inaugurate key rail and infrastructure projects, including the launch of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train service connecting Howrah and Guwahati.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Malda, West Bengal, on January 17 around midday and flag off the inaugural run of the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from the Malda Town Railway Station.

This new overnight service marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Vande Bharat series, extending its reach beyond daytime, short-distance routes to long-distance inter-state travel that enhances connectivity between eastern and northeastern regions of the country.

Following the flag-off ceremony, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore at a public function in Malda.

These projects include new rail lines, upgradation works, electrification of key sections and enhancements to railway maintenance facilities, aimed at strengthening passenger and freight operations across West Bengal.

On January 18, Modi will travel to Singur in Hooghly district, where he will inaugurate and flag off development initiatives worth approximately Rs 830 crore. During his visit to the poll-bound states — both of which are preparing for Assembly elections later this year — the Prime Minister will also oversee the launch of several new Amrit Bharat Express trains and additional LHB-coach services to improve long-distance rail connectivity for commuters, students and professionals.

In Assam, Modi’s itinerary includes participation in a cultural celebration featuring the traditional Bodo folk dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, with around 10,000 artistes expected to take part. He will also perform the bhoomi pujan for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor project and virtually flag off new Amrit Bharat Express services, reinforcing the Centre’s focus on infrastructure development and regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the government’s continued emphasis on modernising transport infrastructure, boosting economic growth and enhancing mobility across eastern and northeastern India.