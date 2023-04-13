Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate railways projects worth Rs 7,280 crore creating 700 km of railway infrastructure to improve connectivity in the northeast.

The projects include:

> 86 km railway line from Gauripur- Abahypuri

> 102 km railway line from New Boingaon to Dhdhpara

> 147 km double line from Digaru to Lumding

> 512 km of electrified railway track

Also Read: Guwahati: Traffic restrictions imposed for PM Modi's visit on April 13 and 14

With the above the total developmental work dedicated by PM Modi during the Assam visit now stands at Rs 14,300 crore.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on April 9 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying down the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crore during his visit to the state on April 14.

CM Sarma was speaking at a press conference where he informed about PM Modi’s visit to the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Ahead of the PM’s arrival, CM Sarma made the announcement of several projects that will be flagged off by PM Modi which includes the inauguration of 750 bedded AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore.



Modi will be also inaugurating new medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar built at a total cost of Rs 1,600 crore having a total of 1,500 beds.

PM Modi will be also distributing AB-PMJAY cards to 1.10 crore beneficiaries.

In a major infra boost to the state, PM Modi will be also laying the foundation stone for the bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3,197 crore.