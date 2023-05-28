Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on May 29 at 12 noon via video conferencing. The introduction of this state-of-the-art train will revolutionize travel for the people of the region, offering enhanced speed, comfort, and efficiency. Additionally, it is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the area.

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, reducing the travel time by approximately one hour compared to the current fastest train on this route. The train is designed to cover the journey in just 5 hours and 30 minutes, while the existing fastest train takes 6 hours and 30 minutes for the same distance. This significant time saving will greatly benefit passengers, ensuring a more seamless and efficient travel experience.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate 182 route kilometers of newly electrified sections, a remarkable milestone that will facilitate pollution-free transportation. The electrification will enable trains to run at higher speeds, reducing travel time and promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation. Importantly, this development will pave the way for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya, further expanding connectivity in the region.

In addition to these accomplishments, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This state-of-the-art facility will play a crucial role in maintaining DEMU rakes operating in the region, ensuring better operational feasibility and improved services for passengers.