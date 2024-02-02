Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X on February 2 expressing anticipation for the imminent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. The Chief Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister's continuous support and highlighted the unprecedented growth propelled by Modi's focused guidance.

CM Sarma extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi stating the profound affection the Prime Minister has for Assam. He expressed eagerness for the Prime Minister's visit, slated for February 3 and hinted at a new era of development poised to dawn upon the state.

Key Projects to be Launched:



1. Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana: An ambitious project with an estimated cost of Rs 498 crore.

2. Widening of Road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport: A critical infrastructure upgrade with an investment of Rs 358 crore.

3. Upgradation of 43 roads under Asom Mala 2.0: Including the construction of 38 bridges, with a total budget of Rs 3,444 crore.

4. Upgradation of Nehru Stadium into a FIFA Standard Football Stadium: A major sports infrastructure project with an investment of Rs 831 crore.

5. Chandrapur Stadium : A project worth Rs 300 crore aimed at boosting sports facilities.

6. Infrastructure Development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital: An investment of Rs 3,250 crore to enhance healthcare facilities.

7. Karimganj Medical College: A medical infrastructure project with a budget of Rs 578 crore.

8. Unity Mall Development: An investment of Rs 297 crore for the development of commercial and recreational spaces.



Projects to be Dedicated:



1. Four Laning from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur: A critical road infrastructure project with a cost of Rs 1,451 crore.

2. Four Laning from Dolabari to Jamuguri: A road development initiative with a budget of Rs 592 crore.

The cumulative investment in these projects is an impressive Rs 11,599 crore.