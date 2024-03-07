Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam commencing on Friday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of significant development projects. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the itinerary during a press conference on Thursday.

PM Modi's visit will kick off with his arrival at Tezpur airport on Friday evening followed by a direct journey to Kaziranga National Park . On March 9 at 5:30 am, the Prime Minister is scheduled to spend two hours exploring the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga before departing for Arunachal Pradesh.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday. Additionally, he will mark the commencement of the expansion of Digboi Refinery and Guwahati Refinery with costs amounting to Rs 768 crores and Rs 510 crores respectively. The highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Rs 3,992 crores pipeline project stretching from Barauni to Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma stated, "PM Modi will address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate various projects from both the central and state governments." The Prime Minister will also partake in the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

To accommodate PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park the local authorities have announced the closure of jeep safaris and elephant rides in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9. The visit is expected to reinforce the government's commitment to fostering development in the region and addressing the needs of the people.