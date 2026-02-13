PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 3,000-cr new bridge over Brahmaputra in Assam

The Rs 3,000-crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and urban mobility in Assam, officials said.



The 1.24-km-long, six-lane bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and has been constructed across one of India’s most challenging riverine terrains.



Describing it as a major engineering achievement, Rohit Singla, director of SPS Construction India, the project’s executing agency, said the bridge will play a key role in strengthening Assam’s long-term transportation network.

“It represents a significant engineering achievement and a key contributor to Assam's long-term transportation network,” Singla told PTI.



The bridge is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and facilitate smoother movement for commuters, freight vehicles and long-distance travellers, he said.



“Our role, as the executing agency, was to translate that vision into a durable, safe and functional structure. We believe the bridge will serve the region’s mobility needs for many years to come,” he added.



Unlike traditional suspension bridges, the structure features a modern extradosed design that offers optimal strength and durability while enabling faster construction across the wide span of the Brahmaputra. It is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India.



Officials said the project involved extensive planning, coordination and execution under varying river conditions and was closely monitored to ensure compliance with safety, quality and environmental standards throughout the construction phase.



A senior state government official said the bridge will provide easier access to several national institutions and cultural landmarks located in North Guwahati. It is also expected to support plans to develop North Guwahati as a twin city and contribute to the overall development of the state capital region.



The new bridge connects key transport corridors and aligns with Assam’s broader infrastructure roadmap for regional development, officials added.