PM Modi to inaugurate six-lane Brahmaputra bridge, launch Assam BJP’s 2026 poll campaign

A six-lane bridge linking Guwahati and North Guwahati will be opened to the public on February 14, marking a major addition to Assam’s transport network. Built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, the bridge is expected to ease congestion across the Brahmaputra and strengthen connectivity between the two banks.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the project during a day-long visit to Assam. The bridge is among a series of large infrastructure works completed in the state since 2016. Over the past decade, six new bridges have been built across the Brahmaputra, compared with three constructed during the previous 55 years. The state government says more than 1,000 km of national and state highways have also been added, reshaping road connectivity.

The visit will double as the formal launch of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. A large public meeting is planned at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati, with party workers from over 30,000 booths expected to attend. The address is being billed as the opening pitch for the 2026 polls.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister flagged off a “Suggestion Collection Van” at the same venue to gather public inputs for the party’s election manifesto, or Sankalp Patra. Senior party leaders and MPs were present at the launch.

In a statement from the party’s state headquarters in Basistha, spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the manifesto would be prepared by “placing the hopes and aspirations of the people at the very centre”. He added that “every suggestion received from the public will be treated as a guiding directive”, and expressed confidence that voters would back the party again for what he described as development and protection of Assam’s civilisational heritage.

To widen participation, the Assam BJP has opened a dedicated phone line—7002126126—to receive suggestions. Citizens can share their views by giving a missed call to the number.