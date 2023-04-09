Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on April 9 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three newly built medical colleges of Assam from the venue where he will also dedicate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to the people on April 14. The three medical colleges located in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar recently received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS courses from the 2023-24 academic session.

The inauguration will take place virtually from the AIIMS Guwahati site at Changsari on the outskirts of the city. After the NMC's approval of the Nalbari Medical College earlier this month, the total number of MBBS seats in the state under the government sector has increased to 1,500 across 12 medical colleges.

In addition to inaugurating the medical colleges, PM Modi will also launch the Ayushman Assam initiative, providing 5 lakh health insurance to all families who produce ration cards. PM Modi will start the initiative on April 14th by producing 1 crore 10 lakh cards. Ayushman cards will be given to 27 lakh families.

PM Modi will also inaugurate other initiatives in the health sector from AIIMS Guwahati, including a multi-speciality hospital and the Assam Advance Healthcare Innovative Institute (AAHI), which will be set up at the IIT Guwahati campus. The institute will include a research institute, a post-graduate medical college, and a 350-bedded multi-specialty hospital, all leveraging advanced technologies to transform medical science. The pact, the first-of-its-kind for the establishment of such a research institution, was signed at the IIT-G campus at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

At the hospital, indigenous instrumentation for health engineering solutions will be produced through collaboration between IIT Guwahati's engineering team and the medical staff. PM Modi will also attend the Gauhati High Court platinum jubilee celebration at Sankardev Kalakhetra and the Rongali Bihu ceremony in Guwahati.

The PM will virtually inaugurate the Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL)'s newly installed methanol plant with a production capacity of 500 Tones Per Day (TPD) at Namrup in Dibrugarh district of Assam on April 14, 2023, and lay the foundation for the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra, a project estimated to cost 3197 thousand crores. The Guwahati North Guwahati bridge construction work will be completed by the next financial year.

The Rang Ghar beautification project and the bridge over river Brahmaputra, which will connect Sualkuchi with Palasbari in Assam, will also be inaugurated by PM Modi at Sarusajai stadium. The largest demonstration in a single venue with about 11,000 Bihu dancers will perform in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bihu dancers will arrive in Guwahati on April 10, and after three days of dress rehearsal, they will perform in front of PM Modi for 15 minutes on April 14.