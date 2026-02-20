PM Modi to launch Guwahati-Silchar expressway in Barak Valley on March 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Barak Valley on 14 March to inaugurate the Rs 22,000-crore expressway linking Guwahati and Silchar, slashing travel time from over eight hours to just four-and-a-half hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update with reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar today. He confirmed that the tender process stands complete, wildlife board clearance secured, and land acquisition advancing smoothly.

"The acquisition of land has also progressed well, and construction of roads will begin soon," Sarma stated.

The chief minister added that Modi will also open the long-awaited Silchar flyover during the visit, boosting urban mobility in the region ahead of assembly elections due in a few months.

In a further push for infrastructure, Sarma revealed that the state received environmental clearance for a proposed greenfield airport in Silchar on Thursday. "Now, it will need approval of the state cabinet... time is less now, but we will try to start the process by March. If it is not possible, then it will happen after the assembly elections," he said.

BJP candidate announcements for the polls now appear likely after the prime minister's trip, Sarma indicated.