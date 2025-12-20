PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 10,600 crore fertiliser plant in Assam tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 20 lay the foundation stone of a brownfield ammonia-urea fertiliser plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh district, a project aimed at making Assam self-reliant in fertiliser production and meeting the requirements of the entire Northeast.

The project, with an estimated investment of over Rs 10,600 crore, is set to be implemented by Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL). According to officials, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea.

In addition to catering to Assam’s fertiliser needs, the upcoming facility is expected to serve neighbouring states, reduce dependence on fertiliser imports, generate substantial employment opportunities, and act as a catalyst for industrial development in the region.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be part of the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the new unit and is likely to be attended by thousands of people from Upper Assam districts.

Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for next year.

AVFCCL was incorporated in July this year in Dibrugarh district to execute the project. The company is a joint venture between the Government of Assam, Oil India Limited (OIL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and BVFCL, with the objective of boosting fertiliser production in the Northeast.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech earlier this year, had announced a capital investment of Rs 12.7 lakh crore for new urea plant projects, including the one at Namrup.

Notably, BVFCL currently operates the only urea manufacturing facility in eastern India. Established in April 2002 following the bifurcation of the Namrup unit of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (HFCI), BVFCL functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The fertiliser plant at Namrup plays a crucial role in the development of the Northeast by providing locally produced urea to farmers. The company manufactures neem-coated urea and organic fertilisers, including bio-fertilisers and vermicompost marketed under the brand name ‘Mukti’.

BVFCL also operates two older ammonia-urea plants at Namrup, established in 1976 and 1987 respectively.

The upcoming facility is expected to significantly strengthen India’s fertiliser infrastructure while supporting agricultural growth and industrial revival in the Northeast.