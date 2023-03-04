Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Assam Cabinet Ministers on March 7 in Guwahati. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on the same day.

The ceremony will take place in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. This comes after the National People's Party (NPP) led by Sangma emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

The visit of the Prime Minister to the Northeast region is significant as the region has been a priority area for the government in terms of development and security. The BJP-led NDA government has been focusing on the development of the Northeast region and has taken several initiatives to promote the growth of the region.

The visit of the Prime Minister to the Northeast region and his meetings with the Assam Cabinet Ministers and attendance at Conrad Sangma's swearing-in ceremony are expected to boost the developmental efforts in the region.

Meanwhile in Meghalaya, Pressure groups Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) protested against the 2 HSPDP MLAs to pull back their support from the NPP.

Further, the pressure groups have given March 7 as the deadline to withdraw support from the NPP.

In Motphran, the HYC hold a meeting in Motphran to condemn the decision of the two HSPDP MLAs for not extending support to the regional parties in forming a government without NPP.

Meghalaya's incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a press briefing on the state's government formation and addressed the recent arson incidents that occurred in Shillong and the relatives' homes of elected representatives.

Tynsong expressed his great concern over the criminal activities of the miscreants who are trying to disturb law and order in the state. He called on all concerned parties to put an end to such activities and assured that the government will take all necessary efforts to control the situation.

Regarding the election alliance, he stated that the NPP got 26 seats, and they have already elected Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister for the next five years. He also appealed to people not to indulge in misleading activities and respect the elected party.