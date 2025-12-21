PM Modi to meet Assam students on Brahmaputra cruise as part of exam motivation programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 25 meritorious students from Assam on December 21, as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on the Brahmaputra River cruise in Guwahati. The unique setting marks a departure from traditional venues for the Prime Minister's annual pre-examination engagement with students.

Following the interaction, Modi will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati to pay tribute to martyrs of the Assam Movement. He will then travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh district to lay the foundation stone for a fertiliser plant with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, a project designed to strengthen fertiliser production and support agricultural development in the region.

The visit comes a day after Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on December 20. During the ceremony, he unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, Assam's first chief minister, at the terminal complex entrance.

Addressing the gathering at the airport inauguration, Modi described the event as marking "the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East". He emphasised that Assam and the northeastern region are emerging as a gateway to India's development, reflecting sustained government investment in infrastructure and connectivity.

The Prime Minister noted that "when the light of progress reaches people, every path in life begins to touch new heights". He spoke of his attachment to Assam and the affection shown by its people, particularly women of the region, saying this "continuously inspire him" and strengthens the collective resolve to develop the area.

Modi highlighted that "modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and opportunities for any state". He added that when people witness the construction of highways and airports in Assam, they acknowledge that "true justice for Assam has finally begun".