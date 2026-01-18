PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Pujan for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, flag off new trains in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18, will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over Rs 6,950 crore, and flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The 86-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, involving four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, is an environmentally conscious national highway initiative aimed at improving regional connectivity while safeguarding wildlife. A key highlight of the project is a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, designed to ensure uninterrupted movement of animals and significantly reduce human-wildlife conflict.

The project also includes a 21-km bypass section and widening of 30 km of the existing highway from two to four lanes. It will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and is expected to substantially improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will help decongest towns, enhance urban mobility and improve the quality of life for local residents.

Grateful to be able to deliver on each and every promise made to the people of Assam.



Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for making sure we are able to get there.#PromiseMadePromiseDelivered pic.twitter.com/AuIlPwOZeC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2026



During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. The new services are expected to strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India, offering safer and more convenient travel options for passengers.

The Prime Minister’s engagements today follow his participation on January 17, in “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026”, a historic cultural programme celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community, held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

More than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community performed the traditional Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Participants represented 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts of Assam, making it one of the largest cultural showcases of its kind.

Bagurumba, a folk dance of the Bodo community, is deeply inspired by nature and symbolises harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features graceful movements inspired by butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. It holds deep cultural significance and is associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.