As Assam is all set for a massive development push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Guwahati at 12 noon today (April 14) to inaugurate and lay projects worth Rs 14000 crore. The PM will witness the state’s record Bihu dance.

Among key projects include-inaugural of the AIIMS Guwahati and 3 new medical colleges, the foundation laying of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute, the launch of Aapke Dwar Ayushman, and 5 railway projects among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati at 12 p.m. to visit the freshly built campus before dedicating it to the nation. The Prime Minister will visit the Guwahati High Court's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati at about 2:15 p.m. During the occasion, the Prime Minister will introduce the 'Assam Cop' smartphone application, which was designed by the Assam Police. The app will make it easier to look for accused and vehicles in the Crime & Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) database and the VAHAN national registration.

At 5 PM, Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium to witness over 11000 Bihu artists performing together at a single location in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. The bridge will provide much-needed connectivity in the region.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also commission a 500 TPD Methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate five railway projects including the doubling and electrification of various sections in the region.

The railway projects to be inaugurated are Digaru - Lumding section; Gauripur - Abhayapuri Section; Doubling of New Bongaigaon - Dhup Dhara section; Electrification of Raninagar Jalpaiguri - Guwahati section; Electrification of Senchoa - Silghat Town and Senchoa - Mairabari section.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the project for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, which will enhance tourist amenities at the location. Rang Ghar located in Sivasagar is one of the most iconic structures to depict the Ahom cultures and traditions.

The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region. This is also a testimony of the Prime Minister's commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country. The foundation stone of this Hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than Rs. 1120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art Hospital with having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three Medical Colleges viz Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari; Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon; and Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar, built at a cost of about Rs. 615 crore, Rs. 600 crore and Rs. 535 crore respectively. Each medical college has an attached 500 bedded teaching hospital with OPD/IPD services including emergency services, ICU facilities, OT and diagnostic facilities etc. Each Medical College will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students.