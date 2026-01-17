PM Modi to unveil cultural grandeur and mega infrastructure push during two-day Assam visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a high-profile two-day visit to Assam, beginning January 17, combining a major cultural showcase with the launch of transformative infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity, sustainability, and economic growth in the Northeast.

On the evening of January 17, at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will attend the grand Bodo cultural programme “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026” at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex, Sarusajai, Guwahati. The event will feature a historic, synchronised Bagurumba dance performance by over 10,000 artists from the Bodo community, representing 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts of Assam.

Bagurumba, a traditional folk dance deeply rooted in nature, is predominantly performed by young Bodo women accompanied by male musicians. The dance is known for its graceful movements that symbolically mirror flowers, birds, butterflies, and leaves, reflecting harmony between humans and nature. Considered a cultural emblem of peace, fertility, and joy, Bagurumba is closely associated with major Bodo festivals such as Bwisagu (Bodo New Year) and Domasi. The mega performance is expected to highlight Assam’s rich indigenous heritage on a national platform.

On January 18, around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, a flagship four-laning initiative of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of National Highway-715, with an estimated investment exceeding ₹6,950 crore.

Spanning 86 km, the project includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass, and the widening of 30 km of existing highway from two to four lanes. Designed with a strong focus on environmental sustainability, the elevated corridor aims to facilitate safe wildlife movement, significantly reduce human-animal conflict, enhance road safety, and shorten travel time along one of Assam’s most critical transport routes.

The corridor will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, strengthening connectivity to Upper Assam, including major urban centres such as Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Dedicated bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat are expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility in the region.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate two new Amrit Bharat Express trains—the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Express. These new services are aimed at enhancing long-distance rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India, offering safer, faster, and more comfortable travel options for passengers.