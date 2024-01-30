Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, scheduled to commence on February 4. The visit is marked by the inauguration of an array of projects, collectively valued at an impressive Rs 10,000 crore, aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure and fostering growth.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to touch down in Assam on February 4. PM Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate projects that hold the promise of transforming the landscape of Assam.