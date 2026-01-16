PM Modi to visit Assam on Jan 17–18, to unveil trains and lay foundation for Kaziranga elevated corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Assam on January 17 for a two-day visit, his second trip to the state in less than a month, officials said on January 16.

Soon after arriving in Guwahati on the evening of January 17, the Prime Minister will witness a grand performance of the Bodo folk dance Bagurumba by around 10,000 artistes at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Stadium, an official said.

Our Bagurumba performers are in full rhythm, rehearsing with energy, grace and pride ✨



All set to present a powerful celebration of Assam’s cultural heritage tomorrow, in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/XdonymEtxM — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 16, 2026



On January 18, Modi will travel to Kaliabor, where he will lay the foundation stone of the ₹6,957-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor project. The project aims to ease traffic congestion along the Kaziranga National Park stretch of National Highway-37 and improve connectivity while ensuring the safety of wildlife.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains — the Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya–Rohtak services. He will later address a public meeting at Kaliabor.

Modi’s upcoming visit follows his two-day trip to Assam from December 20, during which he inaugurated the new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and unveiled a statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, after whom the airport is named.

During that visit, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh and addressed public meetings in Guwahati and Namrup, setting the tone for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Officials said the Prime Minister’s January visit underscores the Centre’s continued focus on infrastructure development, connectivity and cultural outreach in the Northeast, particularly Assam.