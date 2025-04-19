Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to attend a series of landmark events, including the inaugural ceremony of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations.

The announcement comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the prime minister in New Delhi today, April 19, and formally extended the invitation for him to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

During the meeting, CM Sarma also invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, which will produce 49 KTPA ethanol using 300 KTPA bamboo as feedstock—an ambitious step towards sustainable energy and rural empowerment.

Additionally, the chief minister sought the Prime Minister’s presence for laying the foundation stones of two crucial infrastructure projects: the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road and the upcoming Darrang Medical College and Hospital.

It was my privilege to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today.



I had the honour of inviting him to Assam as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary.



I also took… pic.twitter.com/v6BFxvybFa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2025

PM Modi, in response, accepted the invitation and will be in Assam on September 8 to participate in these significant milestones for the state.



"It was my privilege to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today," CM Himanta wrote on X.