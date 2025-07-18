PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8 for key government programmes: CM Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 8 for a series of government programmes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Thursday.

"On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and he will attend three government programmes," Sarma told reporters, without sharing further details about the events.

Before that, Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday, July 18, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore combined.

At Motihari in Bihar, the Prime Minister will launch projects valued at over Rs 7,200 crore, which include new Software Technology Parks, the introduction of four Amrit Bharat trains, and several road infrastructure upgrades.

“Will be in Motihari, Bihar, tomorrow, 18th July. Development works worth Rs. 7200 crore will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more,” Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the Bihar visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Durgapur, West Bengal, where he is expected to dedicate and lay the foundation for projects exceeding ₹5,000 crore. These will span critical sectors including oil and gas, power, roadways, and railways, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

“Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 5000 crore,” Modi said in another post.

The visit to West Bengal also carries a political undertone. Modi is slated to address a BJP rally in Durgapur, where he is expected to sharply criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development,” he wrote.