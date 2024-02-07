Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will be visiting the state several times in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister's statement comes in after it was reported in the local media that the Assam government was scouring a site for a proposed rally of the Prime Minister at Lakhimpur.

Speaking to media, CM Sarma said that PM Modi would be visiting the state about four to five times ahead of the elections. Here he said that the state government is scouting some locations where rallies can be held.

"The Prime Minister will be visiting various places during the elections and also before that. We have thought of four to five places where the rallies can be held, however nothing has been finalised yet. We have thought holding meetings at Teok in Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Silchar. But we will advance with the plans depending on the time he can give or how much it is feasible," said CM Sarma.

Recently, PM Modi addressed a mammoth rally in Guwahati on February 4 where he laid the foundation stones for several development projects. With just a couple of months left for the Lok Sabha elections, it is expected that the Prime Minister along with other major BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Assam and the Northeast for campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.