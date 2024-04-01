In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha constituency elections in Barpeta, Assam, Minister of the Government of Assam and local MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the area to make arrangements for a significant rally.

The rally, scheduled to take place at Bidanchal Field in Barkura, aims to commemorate the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nalbari between April 17 to 20, according to sources.

Baruah, accompanied by district office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nalbari district, as well as mandal samiti office-bearers and morcha office bearers, coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the event.

The rally holds significant importance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, serving as a platform to rally support for the BJP and its candidates. With preparations underway and cooperation from various party officials, Baruah aims to mobilize a large gathering to mark Modi's visit and garner momentum for the upcoming elections.