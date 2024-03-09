Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9 dedicated the 'Statue of Valour’ in memory of Great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at Lachit Maidam at the Hoollongapar area in Jorhat district.

Unveiling the statue, PM paid tributes to the legendary Ahom warrior Bir Lachit Borphukan, marking it a historic moment for the people of the state of Assam.

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