Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil the foundation stones for two major projects at the Pandu port in Guwahati, Assam on January 13 as part of a larger project to revitalize the inland waterways of the region.

The projects include building a ship repair facility at the Pandu multi-modal terminal, which is expected to save time and money by repairing ships from Indian Waterways Transport, the Assam Government, the Indian Army, and private operators operating on NW-2 and NW-16.

The other initiative is the construction of an elevated road that will connect the Pandu multi-modal terminal to Guwahati's National Highway 27. This will make it possible for cargo operators to connect with one another seamlessly and quickly around the clock, making it a viable business proposition.

The Maritime Skill Centre for the Northeast, which will also be opened by the Prime Minister, will help to develop the region's talent pool and provide candidates with highly valued skill sets for better employment opportunities in the expanding logistics industry.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our ministry has taken up major initiatives to power the waterways of the region in order to convert them into the avenues of economic progress, development, and growth of the region," Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal stated in announcing the initiatives. We are developing and implementing policies to increase the region's capacity, whether it be for passenger or cargo transportation over waterways. We believe that this will significantly encourage the region's development.

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