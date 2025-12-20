PM Modi visits Assam BJP headquarters to chair crucial meeting ahead of 2026 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 visited the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, marking a significant political engagement ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and inaugurated the newly constructed Vajpayee Bhawan at Basistha, from where he led a massive 3.8-kilometre roadshow to Sarsajai.

PM Modi also held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders to review the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls. Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said that around 280 party leaders were present at the meeting, which was attended by state office-bearers, former and incumbent MPs, ministers, and MLAs.

“The Prime Minister guided the party leadership on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and preparing for the elections,” Saikia told PTI.

The Vajpayee Bhawan was inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2022. Saturday’s visit marked PM Modi’s first visit to the party headquarters since its inauguration.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to Assam on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, he also inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport and addressed a public gathering in the city.

PM Modi’s visit is being seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its position in Assam and the Northeast ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.