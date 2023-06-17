The Assam Government has launched a new initiative to enhance access to education in the state's tea garden areas. Starting from June 19th to June 25th, a total of 38 new secondary schools will be dedicated to the student community, with 19 of them specifically located in the tea garden regions.

The move has received praise from none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the Assam Government's efforts. In response to a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi commended the initiative and highlighted the importance of education as the foundation for a prosperous nation.

"Commendable initiative. Education is the bedrock of a prosperous nation, and these new secondary schools will provide a strong foundation for the youth. Especially pleased to hear about the commitment towards the tea garden areas," tweeted PM Modi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his earlier tweet, announced the dedication of 38 new secondary schools to the student community, with a specific focus on the tea garden areas. This step showcases the government's unwavering commitment to expanding educational opportunities for all.