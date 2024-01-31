Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on February 3, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a series of meetings looking into arrangements pertaining to the visit.

CM Sarma held several meetings at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur where he reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit. During the meetings, he also directed all officials to ensure that the visit ends in a grand success.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister also announced that the Prime Minister has accepted the state government's invitation to visit Assam.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that PM Modi will be in Guwahati on February 3 and 4 to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works over over Rs 11,000 crore.

"I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs 11,000 crore to the people. I chaired several preparatory meetings today ahead of his visit," the Assam CM said on X.

I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here.



Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation… pic.twitter.com/8b8z5KxMIz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 31, 2024

Noteworthy is that this is going to be the first visit of Prime Minsiter Modi to Assam this year. Many are hopeful that the PM might sound the poll bugle for the BJP in Assam during the visit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.