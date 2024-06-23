Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a third-time Member of Parliament from Assam, has taken a critical stance against the current government regarding India's increasing dependency on Chinese electronic imports. In a tweet on the social media platform X, Gogoi shared, "Contrary to this government’s claims, India’s dependency on Chinese electronic imports has been on the rise. Imports to India reached $20.70 billion in FY24, a growth of over 28 percent compared to the previous year".

Gogoi's criticism extends beyond mere import figures. He further elaborated on the challenges faced by domestic industries, attributing part of the problem to the government's policies. "Recent reports suggest that the Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce and Industry ministers are pushing for easier visa norms for Chinese technicians because domestic firms are falling short of meeting export demands," he added.

He criticized the Prime Minister's tenure, arguing that it has led to a deterioration in Indo-Chinese relations, which he believes has exacerbated the dependency issue. "The Prime Minister’s decade in office has seen Indo-Chinese relations deteriorate. Their all-talk no-action policy has made crucial sectors of the economy more dependent instead of self-reliant," Gogoi stated.

The Indian government has been vocal about its commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative, aimed at boosting local manufacturing and reducing foreign dependence. However, Gogoi's allegations suggest a gap between the government's rhetoric and the reality on the ground, raising questions about the effectiveness of policies intended to promote domestic production and innovation.

This critique from a prominent opposition leader comes when the government is under scrutiny for its economic policies and international relations strategy.