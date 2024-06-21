Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering appreciation for the Assamese 'Gamosa.' In his tweet, Sarma expressed admiration for Modi's consistent choice to don the traditional Assamese Gomosa on important national and international occasions.

"Donning a Gamusa wherever he goes! 🙏 Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji's love for our Assamese Gamusa is unparalleled; carrying it with finesse on important occasions," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister's comments came during the national-level Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, where the Prime Minister once again sported the Gamosa. "Today at the national level Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, the Hon’ble PM again donned the Gamusa as the world watched him lead the 10th International Day Of Yoga celebrations happening across the globe," Sarma added.



Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated, "Associated with this beloved Gamosa is the spiritual devotion and solidarity of the devout masses of Krishnaguru Sevashram. On behalf of the people of Assam as well as the devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, I express my deep gratitude to PM Modi for once again showing his love and affection for the Gamosa."

However, this is not the first time PM Modi's affinity for the Gamosa has been in the spotlight. Last year, during International Yoga Day 2023, Modi attended a mass yoga session at the United Nations headquarters' lawns. His participation in the event not only involved performing various yoga asanas but also created a new Guinness world record. Among the highlights of his appearance was the Assamese Gamosa he wore around his neck, drawing attention to this symbol of Assamese culture.

PM Modi's journey to the United States last year further showcased his connection to the Gamosa. He shared a picture on Twitter wearing a traditional Kurta-Pajama accompanied by the Gamosa. Modi captioned the photo, "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

The Prime Minister's penchant for the Assamese Gamosa is well-documented. He has often been seen wearing Gamosas made by various self-help groups from Assam, thereby supporting local artisans and promoting their craft. In 2019, during his visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Modi once again donned the Assamese Gamosa, reinforcing his commitment to showcasing India's diverse cultural heritage.

Additionally, during the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised PM Modi as the quintessential brand ambassador of the Assamese Gamosa. Speaking at a rally, Sarma emphasized, "Have you ever seen any Indian prime minister wearing Assamese traditional Gamosa instead of Narendra Modi? He is from Gujarat but whenever he visits other places, he always wears an Assamese Gamosa. Many people have started wearing Gamosa after seeing Modi Ji. Like any other product that has a brand ambassador, Narendra Modi is the brand ambassador of our Assamese Gamosa."

Sarma also recalled PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park, highlighting the Prime Minister's hands-on approach to experiencing and promoting the beauty of Assam. "Do you remember any former Indian Prime Minister spending a night in Kaziranga and taking an early ride to the park? But Narendra Modi did," Sarma noted.

Highlighting Modi's efforts in amplifying Assamese culture on the global stage, Sarma noted the Prime Minister's recognition of the Bihu dance and the prestigious Bharat Ratna conferred upon legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika. With Modi's extensive visits to Assam—27 times during his tenure—the Chief Minister extolled his unparalleled commitment and love to the state.



What is Assamese Gamosa?



The Assamese Gamosa, a handwoven cotton textile from Assam, is usually white with crimson or maroon stripes on the edges and may include ornate motifs woven into it. This versatile piece of cloth plays a vital role in Assamese culture and is worn in various social, cultural, and religious activities. Additionally, the Gamosa represents hospitality, kindness, and respect, often given as a gift to guests or used to honor significant people. In recent years, the Gamosa, also known as Gamucha, has gained popularity outside of Assam and is now recognized as a symbol of India's entire northeast region.



PM Modi's consistent use of the Gamosa not only honors Assamese traditions but also brings national and international attention to this distinctive piece of Indian culture.