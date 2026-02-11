PM Modi’s Feb 14 Assam visit: Full itinerary from Moran airstrip landing to Guwahati inaugurations and Khanapara rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a day-long visit to Assam on February 14, with a packed itinerary spanning Upper Assam and Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on February 11.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister will depart from New Delhi at 7:15 am and arrive at Chabua airfield at 9:50 am. From there, he will proceed to Moran, where he is scheduled to land at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at 10 am. The visit to Moran will feature an airshow by fighter aircraft, with several aircraft expected to land on the highway airstrip, marking a significant demonstration of infrastructure readiness and strategic capability in the region.

Following the Moran programme, the Prime Minister will leave from the ALG and arrive at Guwahati airport at around 12:30 pm. At 1 pm, he will inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra and also inspect the structure. Chief Minister Sarma described the bridge as not merely an infrastructure project but an architectural achievement executed by local PWD engineers.

After the bridge inauguration, the Prime Minister will proceed to Lachit Ghat to inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati at Bongora IT City. The permanent campus for the institute has already been allocated land at Palasbari. He will also inaugurate the AI-enabled Hyperscale Data Centre developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at Amingaon.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate 100 electric buses to the state, further strengthening Assam’s push towards sustainable public transport.

At 2 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Khanapara to address a Booth Sanmilan, which is expected to be attended by around one lakh BJP booth-level karyakartas. The Assam BJP currently claims a membership base of approximately seven lakh dedicated members.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for New Delhi later in the evening, concluding his February 14 visit to the state.