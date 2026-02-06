PM Modi’s ‘gamosa’ gesture elevates global recognition of GI-tagged handloom: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming students with the traditional ‘gamosa’ during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction has significantly boosted the national and global recognition of Assam’s GI-tagged handloom.

The chief minister said the gesture highlights the cultural and economic importance of the gamosa, a traditional Assamese scarf and towel woven by lakhs of women weavers across the state. He noted that the Prime Minister’s frequent use of the gamosa on public occasions has helped bring wider visibility to the handloom, particularly among the younger generation.

Describing the moment as an expression of appreciation for Assam’s heritage, Sarma said the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement elevates the status of the gamosa as an enduring symbol of Assamese pride while amplifying its recognition at both national and international levels. He added that such gestures reaffirm the cultural identity of the state and strengthen awareness of its indigenous crafts.

The chief minister further stated that the Prime Minister’s affection for Assam is reflected not only in cultural symbolism but also in his sustained engagement with the state through developmental initiatives and large-scale projects. According to Sarma, this consistent support has instilled confidence among the state’s weaving community, especially women artisans who play a central role in preserving the tradition.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma said the acknowledgement serves as encouragement for weavers and reinforces the value of their craftsmanship. He added that the recognition of the gamosa at prominent national platforms contributes to sustaining livelihoods and preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, launched in 2018, began as a townhall-style interaction with students and has since evolved into one of the country’s largest education-focused engagement programmes, aimed at addressing exam-related stress and promoting dialogue between students, teachers and parents.